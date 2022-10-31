Dead Lenny

Not Available

A local New York City mobster named Tony Thick is expecting $5 million in cash to be delivered by Lenny Long from Los Angeles. Soon enough he realizes Lenny is missing, and it's unknown whether he is dead or he stole the money and ran away. Thick sends Shady, his made man, to L.A. to look for the missing cash. In his search, Shady meets Lenny's baby-desperate wife Sally, his ditsy mistress Eve, his muscle headed brother Louis, his quirky neurosurgeon Dr. Hooker, and a crew of other nut jobs. None of them know where Lenny is or what happened to him, but they all know that Lenny promised them a share of the money. With Lenny discovered in the San Fernandino hospital, drifting in and out of a coma, Shady has to discover where the money is.