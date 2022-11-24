Dead Letters

Not Available

A mix up on her first day of work sends Shane to the Dead Letter Office, where a group of quirky characters led by Oliver try to deliver the undeliverable. Though Shane wants out of this strange detail, she can't help but get caught up in the story of one misdirected letter mailed by a dying young woman to the man she was falling in love with. As circumstances around the letter get more complicated, Shane and the group break all the rules to see the letter delivered and justice done.