Dead Life: Wormwood's End

Four months after the apocalypse was all it took to turn people into monsters and monsters into devils. Three survivors seek refuge with the Wormwood Militia only to find Camp Wormwood may offer protection from the walking dead - but the camp holds dangers of its own. Once the living dead begin to change into unstoppable “Necrodevils”, the future begins to look hopeless. It’s good guys versus bad guys versus worse guys in this post-apocalyptic landscape. Who will come out on top and what will be left for them?