A discussion by friends with long-winded histories and a love of drinking results in four of them running off to house-sit for a long weekend while playing Killer, a schoolyard game where each player has to "take out" targets over a period of time using everything from water pistols to bits of cardboard with "sword" written on them. As the game progresses and frustrations rise, sexual tensions surface and it's obvious that with the possibility of only one winner, some people will do anything for victory. Dead Man Drinking is a full-length independent feature-film released for free under a creative commons 3.0 license.