1998

Dead Man on Campus

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 20th, 1998

Studio

MTV Films

Josh Miller (Tom Everett Scott) is a studious and responsible pre-med student entering college as a freshman. His wild, hard-partying roommate Cooper Frederickson (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), on the other hand, is a spoiled rich kid who never studies and spends his time getting drunk and ogling co-eds. Before long, Cooper's fun-filled lifestyle has corrupted Josh, and both are on the verge of flunking o

Cast

Mark-Paul GosselaarCooper
Poppy MontgomeryRachel
Lochlyn MunroCliff
Randy PearlsteinBuckley
Corey PageMatt
Alyson HanniganLucy

View Full Cast >

Images