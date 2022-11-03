Dead Man's Eyes

Artist David Stuart is blinded by a jealous assistant / model. His fiance's father generously offers his eyes for a sight restoring operation. There's only one hitch: Stuart has to wait until after the man dies. Not surprisingly, when the benefactor dies a very premature death, suspicion falls on the artist.
|Acquanetta
|Tanya Czoraki
|Jean Parker
|Heather Hayden
|Paul Kelly
|Dr. Alan Bittaker
|Thomas Gomez
|Police Capt. Drury
|Jonathan Hale
|Dr. Sam Welles
|Edward Fielding
|Dr. Stanley Hayden
