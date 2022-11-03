1944

Dead Man's Eyes

  • Horror
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 9th, 1944

Studio

Universal Pictures

Artist David Stuart is blinded by a jealous assistant / model. His fiance's father generously offers his eyes for a sight restoring operation. There's only one hitch: Stuart has to wait until after the man dies. Not surprisingly, when the benefactor dies a very premature death, suspicion falls on the artist.

Cast

AcquanettaTanya Czoraki
Jean ParkerHeather Hayden
Paul KellyDr. Alan Bittaker
Thomas GomezPolice Capt. Drury
Jonathan HaleDr. Sam Welles
Edward FieldingDr. Stanley Hayden

