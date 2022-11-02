Not Available

Dead man's Walk is the beginning of the Lonesome Dove Saga. Gus McCrae and Woodrow Call are just starting out in the Texas Rangers and have no idea of what they are doing for Call it's Duty above all else. For Gus it's the thrill of adventure. Both men don't know just how much danger and death await for them on their first patrol. Jonny Lee Miller and David Arquitte do a fine job as Gus and Call. Miller in particular carries the movie on his shoulders his portrayal of Call is very good. the rest of the cast is outstanding Keith Carradine deserves special mention for his role as Bigfoot Wallace he adds to the movie greatly. A outstanding movie which adds and enhances the Lonesome Dove saga This is a fantastic beginning to an legendary tale of heroes and incredible story telling