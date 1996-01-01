1996

Dead Man Walking

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 1st, 1996

Studio

Havoc

A justice drama based on a true story about a man on death row who in his last days forms a strong relationship with a nun who teaches him forgiveness and gives him spirituality as she accompanies him to his execution. Susan Sarandon won an Oscar for best female actress for her convincing portrayal of Sister Helen Prejean.

Cast

Sean PennMatthew Poncelet
Robert ProskyHilton Barber
Raymond J. BarryEarl Delacroix
R. Lee ErmeyClyde Percy
Celia WestonMary Beth Percy
Lois SmithHelen's Mother

