Dead Man Walking

A justice drama based on a true story about a man on death row who in his last days forms a strong relationship with a nun who teaches him forgiveness and gives him spirituality as she accompanies him to his execution. Susan Sarandon won an Oscar for best female actress for her convincing portrayal of Sister Helen Prejean.
|Sean Penn
|Matthew Poncelet
|Robert Prosky
|Hilton Barber
|Raymond J. Barry
|Earl Delacroix
|R. Lee Ermey
|Clyde Percy
|Celia Weston
|Mary Beth Percy
|Lois Smith
|Helen's Mother
