Dead Man's Party: The Making of Halloween 5

In-depth Scream Factory documentary; one that doesn't sugarcoat any aspect of the production, from its rushed beginnings to the assembling of its cast and crew, its rocky production, and the many difficulties the filmmakers encountered along the way. Interviews with producer Malek Akkad, line producer Rick Nathanson, composer Alan Howarth and actors Danielle Harris, Ellie Cornell, Wedny Kaplan, Jeffrey Landman, Jonathan Chapin, Frankie Como, Tamara Glynn, Matthew Walker and Don Shanks (the fifth film's Michael Myers) are included. - blu-ray.com