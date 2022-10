Not Available

During a fun-filled getaway at a remote lake, teenager Kim (Dominique Swain) and her friends unwittingly unleash a murderous spirit when they make the mistake of playing the game 'Dead Mary' in this horror story. The body count rises as good friends are forced to hack each other to death, or face death themselves. Marie-Josee Colburn, Jefferson Brown, Steve McCarthy, Reagan Pasternak and Maggie Castle co-star.