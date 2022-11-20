Dead Meat Walking: A Zombie Walk Documentary

Not Available

A real-life zombie epidemic is spreading. Inspired by the increasing popularity of zombie movies and television shows, men, women, and children across the globe use gruesome makeup and costumes to become a rotting mass of zombies staggering through city streets. Featuring interviews with Norman Reedus, Academy Award®-winning makeup artist, and director Tom Savini—who provides new insights into his collaboration with the godfather of zombie cinema, George Romero — Dead Meat Walking is a fun and riveting documentary that offers a unique focus into the extraordinary and ghoulish pastime that has devoured the imaginations of zombie fans.