1982

The story revolves around Bernard Fripp(Atkinson) who is wrongly diagnosed by his doctor(Hawthorne) as having only 24 hours to live. This sets Bernard bumbling off on a mission to live life to the full, pursuing Greta Scaachi around the town, trying to make peace with God (via the slowest vicar ever, Broadbent), listening to all his unheard favorite music (in Our Price), and asking Leslie Ash if she has time for some "love, or something?".