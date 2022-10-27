Not Available

Dead or Alive: Final

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Excellent Film

Set in a post apocalyptic Yokohama where the population is kept under rigid control by a homosexual megalomaniac mayor. The citizens are administered drugs to suppress heterosexual urges. Officer Takeshi Honda (Riki Takeuchi) is a hard boiled cop enforcing the mayor's agenda, and Ryō (Show Aikawa) is a mellowed out drifter that hooks up with a gang of rebels. When the gang kidnap Takeshi's son, it begins a series of events leading to an inevitable showdown.

Cast

Maria ChenMichelle
Richard ChenDictator Woo
Jason ChuPrisoner
Josie HoJun
Rachel NganPregnant Woman
Riki TakeuchiOfficer Takeshi Honda

