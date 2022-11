Not Available

A modern day version of The Prince And The Pauper where one man from a poor background ends up taking over another mans life from the entirely opposite end of the spectrum. Jamie Poulton - lead singer of tribute act 'Dive' - gets the opportunity to replace the iconic Donny Martin from the boy band group D5 with ever gripping twists and turns. This British film asks the question could one man live in another mans shoes and actually get away with it!?