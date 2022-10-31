Dead Rising: The Movie

Not Available

Live action film "Shibyo Osen Dead Rising" based on the zombie action game "Dead Rising." Set in Japan and directed by Keiji Inafune. Produced by Capcom, the game studio that also produced the popular Resident Evil series, the Xbox 360/Wii game Dead Rising was a George Romero-inspired third-person shooting game that followed a reporter's effort to fend off a zombie attack in a mall. The game was immensely popular, expanding to downloadable content and multiple spin-off versions on other platforms. Four years later, the sequel of the game has arrived, and Capcom is hyping up the release with a live-action feature film. Directed by game producer Inafune Keiji (Onimusha, Mega Man) in his directorial debut, Shibyo Osen - Dead Rising promises to create a never-before-seen type of third-person-style action film that also features the over-the-top zombie violence that made the games so popular.