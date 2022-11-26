Not Available

Dead Room is the dark and twistedly violent story of the various occupants of innocuously numbered Room No. 2. An otherwise ordinary flat in London, owned by its lively but untrustworthy Nigerian Landlord, No. 2 is a room that was born bad. It attracts the wrong people, and something weird always happens there. A young and sensitive writer goaded beyond endurance by an old enemy, an actress who is the victim of a crazed, bomb-making Stalker, a late night seance which goes gruesomely wrong, and a dangerously insane assassin on a gleeful killing spree. Four examples of just how macabre and downright odd Room No. 2's history is.