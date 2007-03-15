Dead Silence

Jamie returns to his hometown in search of answers to his wife's murder, which occurred after receiving a weird package containing a ventriloquist dummy named Billy, which may be linked to the legend of ventriloquist Mary Shaw. Destined to find out the truth, Jamie goes to the town of Raven's Fair, where Shaw used to perform and is buried. But Jamie is in for more than he expected.
|Donnie Wahlberg
|Jim Lipton
|Bob Gunton
|Edward Ashen
|Amber Valletta
|Ella
|Laura Regan
|Lisa Ashen
|Steve Adams
|Police officer
|Michael Fairman
|Henry
View Full Cast >