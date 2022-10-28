Not Available

A freighter crosses the ocean. The hypnotic rhythm of its gears reveals the continuous movement of machinery devouring its workers: the last gestures of the old sailors’ trade disappearing under the mechanic and impersonal pace of 21st century neocapitalism. Perhaps it is a boat adrift, or maybe just the last example of an endangered species. Although we don’t know it, the engines are still running, unstoppable. DEAD SLOW AHEAD is a feverish and hallucinatory portrait of machinery that has overwhelmed the men living in it: they no longer know if they are operating the machine or if it is the other way round.