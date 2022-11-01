Dead Time: Kala

Not Available

A nameless country is in a state of chaos as natural disasters, corruption, and street justice rise. Part of the people grow more violent, the other part hope for the arrival of a promised leader. A cop named Eros is investigating the case of five men who were burnt to death by a mob after somebody screamed “thief”at them. A journalist named Janus is also covering the story. The two are quickly drawn into a labyrinth of mysteries and murders. Janus accidentally discovers a secret. But everyone he tells the secret to soon finds a terrible death. When Eros also finds out of it, they both know that one of them has to die, unless they can find the promised leader before the angel of death arrives.