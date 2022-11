Not Available

Set in the "not-too distant future", martial law has been declared in The City in leu of a looming earthquake. However, the earthquake is merely a ruse, a story fed to the public so the TWF (True World Forces) can capture an alien spotted over the city some few days earlier. A TWF agent runs into the alien (a *hottie* who can change her appearance, while always remaining - of course - a hottie), and the two go off and, um, compare their respective physiology (yeah, that's it).