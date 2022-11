Not Available

In the wake of an apocalyptic viral outbreak, Charlie Russell treks through the wilderness to reunite with his girlfriend, Samantha. As Charlie’s journey brings him closer to his destination of Wausau, WI, he must face physical exhaustion, malicious survivors, and perhaps most menacing, his own emotional burdens. With his newfound traveling companions, Charlie must attempt to break his obsessions with the past. He must learn to let it go.