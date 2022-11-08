Deadend of Besiegers

Not Available

The plot is quite original and deals with the case of a Japanese martial artist, Wuwechimato (played by Yu Rong Guang), who journeys to China to learn Chinese kung fu but finds himself on board a boat filled with Japanese pirates whose only mission is plunder and pillage. When he intervenes on behalf of an adolescent Chinese girl about to be kidnapped, he is targeted by the pirates while also assumed by the Chinese villagers to be one of the pirates. Only when the girl hides him and teaches him some of her language, does he manage to convince other important villagers of his innocence. However, it's a long, grueling road to get there and he suffers much abuse and punishment along the way, even getting nailed shut into a coffin at one point. But he also gets to learn Dog Fist style kung fu from Cynthia Khan, as the girl's older sister, Cui Gu. At some point he is even permitted to train at Shaolin Temple.