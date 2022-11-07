Deadhead Miles

1972

Alan Arkin (in an sublimely obscured mad genius performance), dressed like a sea captain, aimlessly sails the American highways in his 18 wheeler mumbling manic, southern accented non sequiturs; carnivalizing roadside stops and happenstance towns while out-weirding cops and weigh stations with his new cryptic, overcoated hitchhiker buddy. (cont. http://www.allcluesnosolutions.com/index.php?productID=153)