1972

Deadhead Miles

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 7th, 1972

Studio

Alan Arkin (in an sublimely obscured mad genius performance), dressed like a sea captain, aimlessly sails the American highways in his 18 wheeler mumbling manic, southern accented non sequiturs; carnivalizing roadside stops and happenstance towns while out-weirding cops and weigh stations with his new cryptic, overcoated hitchhiker buddy. (cont. http://www.allcluesnosolutions.com/index.php?productID=153)

Cast

Paul BenedictHitchhiker
Charles DurningTruck Driver in Cafe
Héctor ElizondoDuke
Bruce BennettJohnny Mesquitero
Ida LupinoIda Lupino
George RaftGeorge Raft

