Barry and Susan O'Brien are a young married couple who have just inherited a house. They love their beautiful new home, and decide to throw a party. The party is partly to show off their new digs and partly because Barry, an actor, wants to butter up the producer of a soap opera in hopes that his character won't be killed off. But the O'Briens soon discover that they have to worry about death in the real world too, because a flock of demons is hiding out in one of the closets, waiting to be released.