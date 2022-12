Not Available

It’s all action when a hot blond is saved from the clutches of a crooked Texas lawman by a new stranger in town. The two find themselves embroiled in a chase that takes them across the border and the pursuit intensifies when the mob sticks their best hit man on the blond and her hero. Follow the action on this trail of gunfire, sex, and mayhem as you learn what a blond too hot for her own good does when she finds there’s only one way out.