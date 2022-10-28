Deadly Attraction

Not Available

This is about a certain year. How things could go from bad to worse within a year. We focus mostly on a guy’s life (Mark Fisher), and how his life affected others within that period of time. Just how bad does a person have to be before the Lord intervenes and puts a stop to it? Problems have to be given immediate attention to avoid future escalations. Mark Fisher uses his devilish tactics to turn his mom (Laura Fisher) against his dad (Kenneth Fisher) by subduing him with his weaknesses. Knowledgeable people live their lives knowing 365 days is only around the corner while foolish people live their lives thinking it is forever. A day spent is a day lost. Once your 365 days are gone, they can never be retrieved.