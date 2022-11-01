Deadly Betrayal

Not Available

International reporter Jeff Randal spends half of his time abroad. His wife Donna feels neglected. When their preteen daughter Melinda's hunky teacher Adam Hamilton notices, Donna becomes his hot lover, to her Boston bookstore employer and confident Rosalind Roz's envy. After loosing colleague Lou in Bosnia, traumatized Jeff suddenly stops traveling. Jeff smells a rat. Adam refuses to be dumped and reverts to his youth habit of robbing lovers. Donna finds out but can't tell the adulterous truth. Jeff gets an anonymous video, which starts a vindictive cycle.