Not Available

When a Congressman's soldier son is gunned down in Germany, Military Investigator James Luke (Marland Proctor) is sent to solve the crime. Getting grief from his CO, Luke teams up with German cop Paul Steger (Hans Grabinger), who is not known for his subtlety with crooks (he kills them). The duo eventually uncover a radical terrorist organization led by a guy named The Professor who are planning to assassinate Jimmy Carter when he arrives in Munich.