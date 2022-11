Not Available

Journalist Sara joins timid Victor and pregnant wife Thais, instructors Ivan and Edgar, and local kid Drui in Senegal for some underwater exploration. When their craft blows up following a misfired bullet, they float around in the water for a while before seeing a ship. Their initial relief turns to horror as they see a man being tipped into the water from it but the ship is the group's only option. Hiding on board, things start to unravel for them in a horrific way.