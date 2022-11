Not Available

An idyllic ride in the country is shattered when Tessa takes a joke too far and hitches a ride with a stranger. Too late she finds the driver has other games in mind for her and she is no match for his addiction to thrills. In this psychological game of cat and mouse, Tessa and her boyfriend Nick are led on a merry dance of murder and intrigue. This film takes you into the darker limits of madness but on a ride with offbeat and strangely humorous turns.