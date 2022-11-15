Not Available

PBS producer/director Gary Hochman will present a preview screening of his film "Deadly Deception at Sobibor." The film follows archeologists Yoram Haimi (Israel) and Wojtek Mazurek (Poland) as they uncover evidence of a Nazi cover-up of a 1943 revolt and mass escape from the WWII Sobibor death camp. To hide the revolt and their murder of 250,000 Jews, the Nazis erased all trace of the camp. Now, Haimi, Mazurek, and local Poles excavate a forest to reveal irrefutable evidence, including traces of the walled corridor through which the Nazis herded Jews to the gas chamber…a Star of David, and a small name tag of a murdered child from Amsterdam. Adding eyewitness testimony is Philip Bialowitz, one of the 7 remaining Sobibor survivors.