When two carloads of friends were headed to Florida the only thing on their minds were sex, booze, drugs, and rock and roll. When a case of engine trouble sidelines the group in rural Maryland it begins a downward spiral into heinous acts of killing and depravity. One by one they encounter something in the woods, an abomination of nature and science. These friends wanted a trip they would never forget and that is exactly what they got when their trip turned into a... Deadly Detour.