Not Available

Drawing from a deep, red well of evil toy terror comes DEADLY DOLLS: DEEPEST CUTS, the second installment in FULL MOON'S BUNKER OF BLOOD, a gory new "Greatest Hits" film series featuring some of Full Moon's strangest and sickest sequences framed by an all new, all outrageous narrative! Once more, we follow the mind-bending adventures of a nameless drifter with an impossibly high pain tolerance.