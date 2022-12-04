Not Available

When Gary Emerson reconnects with his high school girlfriend Valerie over a kiss at their reunion, he has no idea that Valerie took that kiss as in invitation to rekindle their youthful romance and has followed him cross-country to fan the fire of their old flame. Gary makes it clear that he and his wife Jenna are working on their marriage and that he will never love Valerie. This is unacceptable to Valerie, and now Jenna and Gary must fight for their lives and the safety of their two children while Valerie seeks retribution in her reign of terror. Natasha Henstridge, Marguerite Moreau, Jason Gerhardt, Sammi Hanratty star. (2016)