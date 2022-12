Not Available

Rod Serling narrates a look at the consequences of the 1946 atomic testing at Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands. Dubbed "Operation Crossroads," the tests included dozens of blasts that sunk a fleet of nearby warships. Serling's narration follows a team of expert divers as they navigate the derelict warships. Serling's expert narration combines with the otherwordly imagery to create a very interesting experience.