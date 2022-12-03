Not Available

DEADLY FORCE documents the groundbreaking investigations into the Burkholder killing including the Coroner's Inquest. The Police Commission's enacting a new gun policy. Interviews include, human rights activist and former Black Panther Michael Zinzun describes the urgent need for true accountability Police commissioner James Fisk explains why there is “a margin for error” when judging police misconduct. KABC news reporter Wayne Satz challenges the police department’s wall of silence. Former LAPD officer John Mitchell recalls one officer who used to “choke out the arrested person … on the way to the station” to give him a little extra justice. Five years after the shooting a Los Angeles jury awarded $600,000. to the family of Ron Burkholder in a wrongful death case against the City of Los Angeles. The judge over-ruled the jury and ordered the lawyers to face re-trial or accept a lower amount. A compromise was reached.