Not Available

Deadly Hope

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Incendo Productions

Joanne Connors is a successful obstetrician whose life is turned upside down when her partner at their fertility clinic, Dr. Jake Hines, is brutally murdered. Trying to rebuild her life, Joanne attends a lavish charity function, where she meets Michael. But by the end of the evening, Michael is dead - murdered. It quickly becomes apparent that the assassin's intended victim was actually Joanne. She must now race to find out who wants her dead before the killer can strike at her again.

Cast

Alana de la GarzaJoanne Connors
Sandrine Holt
Dan Jeannotte
Judith Baribeau
John Reardon
Peter Michael DillonBlair Norman

View Full Cast >

Images