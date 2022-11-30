Deadly Kick

Not Available

Returning to his home after serving a prison term, Ma-Ryong gets angry because his wife became a whore. But he forgives her past and hands $100,000 which he got as a bonus from a secret mission he was to take, telling her to go to a remote place with his mother. In the meantime, Ma-Dae, a boss of Hong-Kong operating criminal organization, is negotiating with Sasaki in Japan for purchase of some firearms. Ma-Ryong is to execute this secret mission. With the Interpol's intervention, Ma-Ryong is to break up the Sasaki gang with Dae-Ho.