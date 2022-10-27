Deadly Obsession

Not Available

At the age of six years, Suzanne Hollander saw her mother kill her father. Twenty-five years later, she is a professor of psychology and lives in fear of becoming a criminal like her. As she teaches a course at the university, gunfire broke out on campus, causing several casualties. The author of the shooting one of his former students with whom she had many conversations where his thesis was on the assessment of empathy. The young man named Connor, is a dangerous psychopath who keeps the track to declare his love.