Deadly Playthings

A child's mysterious doll, once home to restless and disembodied spirits, is handed down to the occupants of a new home. The doll, found hidden in the dark recesses of the basement, is adopted by a lonely, near mute, wheel-chair bound girl. Soon the loving family is thrown into a living hell. But the violent deaths and supernatural occurrences bring the doll back into contact with the one person who may be able to help - its original owner. She knows what evil has taken roots within it, and ultimately what the spirit wants. It all leads to an explosive final showdown between psychic and demon, with the young girl's soul hanging in the balance.