Deadly Promises

Dillon Copeland is an attractive, talented teenager who resides with his uncle in Colorado. He has a crush on Megan who is also interested in him. But Travis, the popular High School jock, likes her too and it's only a matter of time before the tension gets out of control. As the plot thickens, some VERY disturbing secrets are revealed... the kind of secrets that are better kept in the basement. How could Uncle Max keep this secret for so long? Promises are made as the story unfolds. And promises, even deadly ones, must be kept!