Geoffrey, the mutant simpleton is indulging in his dual hobbies of DIY and homicide, having kidnapped another hapless victim and tied her to one of his over-elaborate, death-inducing contraptions. But this time he didn't count on being interrupted by a rather over zealous cop who's willing to do just about anything, no matter how dangerous (or stupid), to save the damsel in distress. Will our hero save the girl before Geoffrey's home made death machine goes off or will Geoffrey add another victim to his ever growing list - and just how can our hero make Geoffrey stay dead? Featuring ridiculous stunts and gruesome special effects, Deadly Tantrum is a five minute frenzy of over the top action and full on horror comedy