Deadly Venom - The Best of Sting

Sting battles "The Russian Nightmare" Nikita Koloff in a Russian Chain Match, struggles to overcome injury as he defends the WCW United States Heavyweight Title against "Ravishing" Rick Rude, challenges former friend "The Total Package" Lex Luger for the WCW World Heavyweight Title, leads his Squadron into War Games against the Dangerous Alliance, tackles Cactus Jack in a falls-count-anywhere, defends the WCW World Heavyweight Title against Big Van Vader, vanquishes Jake "The Snake" Roberts in a Coal Miner's Glove match, and faces Vader two more times, including the "White Castle of Fear" leather strap match. - Written by mariafan