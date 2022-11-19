Deadman\'s Island

Not Available

Julia Young and Steven Harris are having marital troubles, but on a weekend trip to visit Julia's family on the remote Savage Island, marital problems quickly become the least of their worries. An intense struggle between the Young and the Savage families, the only residents living on the island, takes thrills and chills to a whole new and disturbing level. The Savages, a bunch that take the terms 'hillbilly', and 'hick' to a new frontier, are out to claim Steven and Julia's baby as payment for the death of their own son who was accidentally run over by Julia's pot-head younger brother