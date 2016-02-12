2016

Deadpool

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 12th, 2016

Studio

Marvel Entertainment

Based upon Marvel Comics’ most unconventional anti-hero, DEADPOOL tells the origin story of former Special Forces operative turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who after being subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers, adopts the alter ego Deadpool. Armed with his new abilities and a dark, twisted sense of humor, Deadpool hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life.

Cast

Ryan ReynoldsWade Wilson / Deadpool
Morena BaccarinVanessa Carlysle
T.J. MillerJack Hammer / Weasel
Ed SkreinFrancis Freeman / Ajax
Stefan KapičićPiotr Rasputin / Colossus (voice)
Brianna HildebrandEllie Phimister / Negasonic Teenage Warhead

