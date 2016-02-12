Based upon Marvel Comics’ most unconventional anti-hero, DEADPOOL tells the origin story of former Special Forces operative turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who after being subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers, adopts the alter ego Deadpool. Armed with his new abilities and a dark, twisted sense of humor, Deadpool hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life.
|Ryan Reynolds
|Wade Wilson / Deadpool
|Morena Baccarin
|Vanessa Carlysle
|T.J. Miller
|Jack Hammer / Weasel
|Ed Skrein
|Francis Freeman / Ajax
|Stefan Kapičić
|Piotr Rasputin / Colossus (voice)
|Brianna Hildebrand
|Ellie Phimister / Negasonic Teenage Warhead
