Trapped in the center of a lucrative organ trafficking racket, Claire (Jessica Hegarty) discovers her father runs the grisly global criminal organization. Her sheltered life now shattered and exposed, Claire must work with Interpol to pursue the hidden truth. This journey thrusts Claire into a dark world, forced to fight for her life against a barrage of deadly hitmen assigned to silence her. No match against such organized assassins, Claire's only hope rests on a chance encounter with a protective guardian, Michael (Rody Claude), who is not all as he seems. Her fight for survival reunites Claire with her father, pushing a family's bond to its limits in a tense and desperate showdown.