Deadtime Stories: Volume 1

2009

An anthology of three horror stories presented by George A. Romero. In "Valley of the Shadow," a woman searches for her missing husband in the jungles of South America, only to be in great danger herself. In "Wet," a lonely man finds an empty box on the beach and opens it, with disastrous results. In "House Call," a doctor is called to a rural farm house to diagnose a strange ailment. This segment is a short film directed by Tom Savini in 2004 as a failed television pilot.