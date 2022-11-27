Not Available

The town of Deadwood Falls is no more. On Christmas Eve 2003, all 479 men, women and children simply disappeared overnight. There were no footprints into or out of the snowbound town. Leaving behind all of their belongings, the townspeople vanished without a trace. Only one person was found-a man whose body was burned from head to toe and who has remained in a coma all these years. Until tonight that is-on the 7th anniversary of the town's disappearance, the mysterious survivor has awakened...