Deafening Silence

A non-linear mix of poetry and politics -- is a living history of Burma in the guise of a travel diary, as a way to describe life in a place where every reality is off-limits to both tourist and filmmaker. 'A nation, a society, a people, dying a slow death. How do you get that on camera?' asks exile/protagonist Dr. Zarni early on. Documentary and experimental techniques combine in a hybrid collage as much about media as it is about human rights, gradually putting the viewer at the center of a slippery vortex which begs the question: is Burma a country or a metaphor?