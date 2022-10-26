Deal of the Century

Arms dealers from several companies vie to sell the most expensive and highest tech weapons to a South American dictator. There are complications; understanding the exact nature of how 'gifts' are used to grease the wheels of a sale, a religious conversion from one of the salesman and a romance that begins to grow between two competitors.
|Chevy Chase
|Eddie Muntz
|Sigourney Weaver
|Catherine DeVoto
|Gregory Hines
|Ray Kasternak
|Vince Edwards
|Frank Stryker
|William Marquez
|Gen. Cordosa
|Richard Herd
|Lyle
View Full Cast >