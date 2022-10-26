Not Available

Deal of the Century

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Dream Quest Images

Arms dealers from several companies vie to sell the most expensive and highest tech weapons to a South American dictator. There are complications; understanding the exact nature of how 'gifts' are used to grease the wheels of a sale, a religious conversion from one of the salesman and a romance that begins to grow between two competitors.

Cast

Chevy ChaseEddie Muntz
Sigourney WeaverCatherine DeVoto
Gregory HinesRay Kasternak
Vince EdwardsFrank Stryker
William MarquezGen. Cordosa
Richard HerdLyle

View Full Cast >

Images